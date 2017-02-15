XRegister
15/02/2017 - 11:42 GMT

Manchester City And Chelsea Set To Collide Over French Winger

 




Manchester City have joined the chase for AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, who is also being watched by Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

A product of the SM Caen academy, Lemar joined Monaco in 2015 and has established himself as one of the key creative figures in Leonardo Jardim’s squad this season.




Ten goals and seven assists this season mean Lemar has attracted the attention of a few big clubs in Europe and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Manchester City are keen to take the 21-year-old to England in the summer.

Pep Guardiola is already eyeing areas of the squad he wants to strengthen ahead of next season and it has been suggested that Lemar is one of the players he wants in his team.
 


However, Manchester City are not the only big name English club after the Monaco winger as it has been claimed that Chelsea have also been keeping watch on him.  

And European giants such as Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, who had a bid refused by Monaco recently, are also interested in snapping Lemar up in the summer window.

Monaco are aware of the interest in the 21-year-old winger and it has been suggested that they could be willing to negotiate if a club come up with an offer between €30m to €35m.

Lemar has a contract until 2020 with Monaco.
 