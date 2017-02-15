XRegister
X
15/02/2017 - 16:32 GMT

Manchester City Failed With Swoop For Inter Defender In January

 




Manchester City failed with a bid to sign Inter defender Jeison Murrilo in the January transfer window.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola was hunting for another centre-back in the winter window as he looked to reinforce his defensive options for the second half of the campaign.




And according to Italian outlet FC Inter News, Guardiola made a move to try to take Colombia international Murillo to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City offered to sign Murillo on a loan deal until the end of the season, but Inter rejected the bid.
 


The Nerazzurri are soon to meet with Murillo's representatives as they review the defender's situation at the club.

Murillo, who has been linked with other Premier League clubs in the past, is under contract until 2020 with Inter on around €1.3m per year.

The centre-back has been in fine form for Inter in the current campaign, making 26 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Since joining the Nerazzurri in 2015, Murillo has made a total of 61 appearances for the Italian giants.
 