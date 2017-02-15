Monaco Bracing To Lose Chelsea And Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are preparing for the potential departure of Manchester United and Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko during the summer transfer window.



The 22-year-old French midfielder has risen to prominence this season with his consistent powerhouse performances in the middle of the park for Leonardo Jardim’s team.











A defensive midfielder by trade, his showings in the Champions League this term have really caught the eye of a few big clubs and there are suggestions that Jose Mourinho has earmarked him as a Manchester United target for the summer window.



Chelsea are also one of Bakayoko’s admirers and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Monaco are preparing for the departure of the defensive midfielder in the summer.





It has been claimed that Monaco are getting ready for a big summer window as they are expected to lose a number of key men and Bakayoko is one of the players they are expecting to leave the club.

A product of the Rennes academy, the midfielder joined Monaco in 2014 and has gradually developed into one of the top midfield men in France with his showings for Jardim’s team.



He has a contract until 2019 with Monaco but it seems the club are not really hopeful of having him at the Stade Louis II next season.

