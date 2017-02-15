No Way I Was Disappointed With Manchester United Draw – Saint-Etienne Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne sporting director Dominique Rocheteau has revealed that he is happy that his players are getting the opportunity to face Manchester United in European competition.



The Ligue 1 outfit will be travelling to Old Trafford on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Manchester United and their players have not stopped grinning about the game since the draw was announced a few months ago.











Rocheteau admits that initially the draw disappointed him as Saint-Etienne were pitted against one of the strongest teams left in the competition but he feels delighted for the players, who now have an opportunity to play in two great games.



The Frenchman also is pleased that the city of Etienne will be getting another opportunity to host a big European evening when Manchester United visit them for the return leg.





Asked if he felt a tinge of sadness at the draw, Rocheteau told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Oh no! My first feeling was of disappointment as we got the biggest club.

“Afterwards, I was happy for the players as they will be playing in two legendary matches, including one at Old Trafford.



“I am also happy for Etienne, they will relive one of the great European evenings of yesteryears.”



Rocheteau appeared in Saint-Etienne colours the last time they faced Manchester United in 1977 at Plymouth.

