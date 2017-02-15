XRegister
06 October 2016

15/02/2017 - 12:31 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Enter Chase For Arsenal And Tottenham Hotspur Target Kylian Mbappe

 




Paris Saint-Germain have joined the chase for sought after Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, according to French outlet Buzz Sport.

The 18-year-old, who has been in fine form this season, is also a target for Premier League outfits Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.




And it has been claimed that PSG have also identified Mbappe as a possible summer recruit.

The French champions are on the lookout for a striker who could play alongside Edinson Cavani and also accept sitting on the bench at times as the Uruguay international will be the club’s number one striker.
 


As a result, PSG have zeroed in on Mbappe, who has thus far scored 11 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, in addition to providing eight assists.

It remains to be seen however whether Monaco would be willing to sell the hitman to Ligue 1 rivals, especially given Premier League interest.

The youngster, who it has been claimed is likely to cost around €50m, is contracted with Monaco until 2019.

He is yet to earn a senior cap for France, but has represented the nation up to Under-19 level.
 