Rangers Dependent On Other Factors In Frank de Boer Chase

Former Inter Milan manager Frank de Boer is ready to wait until the end of the season before taking a decision on whether to join Rangers, as he wants to see if any bigger clubs make an approach for his services, it has been claimed.



With Mark Warburton exiting the club last week in acrimonious circumstances, Rangers are in the market for a new manager and De Boer is believed to be their top choice.











Rangers are said to be ready to appoint an interim manager for the time being before roping in the former Gers man in the summer and it seems De Boer, whose last job was at Inter, also has his reasons to wait until the end of the season.



According to Eurosport Italy, the 46-year-old is keen to look at his options until the summer and is waiting to see if a bigger club in a bigger league than Rangers come calling.





While De Boer is not keen to shut the door on Rangers, it seems the Dutchman will reject an offer from the Glasgow giants if he gets an offer from a more prestigious club.

Rangers are said to be desperate to get in a big name such as De Boer and are hopeful that they will be able to convince their former player to take up the manager’s role at Ibrox.



The Scottish giants are currently third in the league table, a massive 27 points behind their rivals Celtic at the top.

