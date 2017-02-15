Rangers Haven’t Answered Key Questions – Mark Warburton Statement In Full

Mark Warburton has issued a statement following his departure from Rangers and claims the Scottish giants have not answered key questions posed to them by the League Managers' Association.
Rangers claimed on Friday night last week that Warburton, his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, had all resigned from the club and their resignations had been accepted.
It was claimed the trio's agent wanted them to be released from their contract without compensation needing to be paid to any club wishing to appoint them, amid speculation that Nottingham Forest were keen, and Rangers agreed to the proposal, terminating their employment.
Warburton insists there is a limit to what he can say due to the legal process, but has claimed Rangers have not answered key questions sent to them by the LMA, something which has surprised him, while putting on record that he does not believe he, along with Weir and McParland, resigned from their roles.
In a statement carried by AP, Warburton said: "Much has been said over the last few days relating to our departure from Rangers Football Club. At this stage, for legal reasons, it is inappropriate for us to comment in any great detail on our departure from the club.
"However, given that the club has seen fit to make detailed public statements, it is important that we should clarify certain matters and as such we would like to formally place on record, that at no stage did we resign from our positions at Rangers.
"It is a matter of surprise to us, and to the League Managers Association (LMA), which is advising all three of us, that despite its detailed public statements, the club has not answered key questions put to it by the LMA, in writing, requesting an explanation of why it suggested that we resigned from our positions."
The Englishman was also keen to place on record how honoured he feels to have been able to manage Rangers and listed his achievements at the club during his time in charge.
"For all three of us, it was an absolute privilege to be given the opportunity to work at a club that is so rich in tradition and history.
"It was an honour to be given the responsibility of returning the club to the top tier of Scottish football and we are very proud to have played our part in successfully securing promotion back to the Scottish Premiership. Winning the Petrofac Scottish Challenge Cup and beating Celtic, in a memorable semi-final to reach the Scottish Cup Final, are experiences we will never forget.
"We sincerely thank the Rangers fans for their unwavering passion and dedication. We had the good fortune to meet so many outstanding individuals and supporters of the club and we will always value their words of encouragement. We wish them great success for the seasons ahead."
Warburton was also keen to salute the squad he has left behind at Ibrox.
"The current group of players, together with the staff at the training ground and Ibrox, have borne the huge weight of responsibility of taking a massive club back to the top flight.
"They should be proud of their togetherness and their work ethic. It has been a pleasure to work with them, and we would like to thank each and every one of them for their commitment and contribution."
Rangers are currently being led by Under-20s boss Graeme Murty, who guided the Gers past Morton in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.
Alex McLeish has been mooted as the favourite to succeed Warburton, possibly on an interim basis.