Rangers Haven’t Answered Key Questions – Mark Warburton Statement In Full

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Warburton has issued a statement following his departure from Rangers and claims the Scottish giants have not answered key questions posed to them by the League Managers' Association.



Rangers claimed on Friday night last week that Warburton, his assistant David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland, had all resigned from the club and their resignations had been accepted.











It was claimed the trio's agent wanted them to be released from their contract without compensation needing to be paid to any club wishing to appoint them, amid speculation that Nottingham Forest were keen, and Rangers agreed to the proposal, terminating their employment.



Warburton insists there is a limit to what he can say due to the legal process, but has claimed Rangers have not answered key questions sent to them by the LMA, something which has surprised him, while putting on record that he does not believe he, along with Weir and McParland, resigned from their roles.





In a statement carried by AP, Warburton said: "Much has been said over the last few days relating to our departure from Rangers Football Club. At this stage, for legal reasons, it is inappropriate for us to comment in any great detail on our departure from the club.