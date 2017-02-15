XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/02/2017 - 15:14 GMT

Schalke Will Seal Nabil Bentaleb Signing But Agreement Means Liverpool And Man Utd Could Yet Grab Schemer

 




Schalke are expected to take up a permanent signing option on Tottenham Hotspur's Nabil Bentaleb soon, but the player could still leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer, amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Algerian joined the German club from Tottenham on loan in the summer and Schalke reserved an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €21m.




The Bundesliga outfit have been pleased with the midfielder’s performances this season and it has been claimed that they will automatically take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal after his 20th league game.

However, the midfielder’s future beyond the summer is still up for speculation as according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the former Lille youngster has a gentleman’s agreement with Schalke that he will be allowed to leave if they receive an acceptable bid at the end of the season.
 


It has been suggested that Bentaleb expects Schalke not to stand in his way if they receive a bid of around €30m to €35m from one of the big names of Europe in the summer window.  

The Tottenham loanee is said to have attracted attention with his performances in Germany and Manchester United and Liverpool are claimed to have been keeping tabs on him.

And so the Algeria international could yet make a quick return to the Premier League, even if he signs for Schalke permanently.

Bentaleb has scored five goals and provided the same number of assists in 25 appearances for Schalke in all competitions this season.
 