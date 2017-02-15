XRegister
06 October 2016

15/02/2017 - 12:18 GMT

Stuart Dallas Could Come Back, Hadi Sacko’s Decision Making Lacking Feels Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Hadi Sacko’s decision making lets him down, despite the youngster’s energetic performance in the Whites’ 2-1 win over Bristol City on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old, who joined Leeds from Sporting Lisbon’s B team on a season-long loan deal last summer, was a livewire on the wing against the Robins.




However, Sacko was wasteful in front of goal as he decided to take the seemingly wrong option and did not make the goalkeeper work.

And Whelan thinks regardless of his spirited display on the flank, Sacko could lose his place in the team to Stuart Dallas when Leeds take on Ipswich Town at the weekend.
 


“Sacko is not the overall player, I understand that – he'd be worth £20m otherwise”, he told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We've seen his decision making let him down sometimes – you don't mind players taking a shot as long as they make the 'keeper work.

“But he does amazing things on the wings.

"Maybe Dallas will come back into the side this weekend to bring that physicality back.”

Sacko has thus far made 31 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, scoring twice and setting up four goals.

The winger, whose present contract with Sporting Lisbon’s B team runs until the summer of 2020, has represented France up to Under-20 level.

While there is an option for Leeds to keep Sacko permanently, it remains to be seen if they will do so.
 