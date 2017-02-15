The Word Is Concerning – Former Leeds United Star Has Worries After Win Over Bristol City

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan is of the opinion that the Whites were guilty of being too ponderous in dangerous areas during their 2-1 win over Bristol City on Tuesday and dubbed the amount of chances they handed the visitors "concerning".



Garry Monk's team, who headed into the game against the Robins on the back of two consecutive losses against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City respectively, took a 27th minute lead at Elland Road through Chris Wood.











Pablo Hernandez doubled Leeds’ advantage two minutes after the break, and although Bristol City pulled one back in injury time, it was too little too late for the visitors.



And Whelan explained that although Leeds managed to win the Championship fixture, the Yorkshire giants were at fault for taking too many touches in dangerous areas before taking a shot.





The 42-year-old went on to add that it was “concerning” that Leeds were guilty of allowing Bristol City a way back into the game late on.

“Once you get into dangerous areas, you can get crowded out if you take too many touches – just get your shot off”, Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.



“Hernandez and [Kemar] Roofe were guilty of that at times, but Leeds got the win.



“Leeds were guilty of letting them back in right at the end, though, and I think the word for that is concerning.



“Bristol City shouldn't have had some of the chances they did.”



Leeds, who are fifth in the Championship table with 57 points from 32 games, will next face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

