Tottenham Hotspur Loanee’s Agent Plays Down Client Switching National Teams

Federico Fazio’s agent Salva Sanchez has played down talk of his client representing Italy in the future.



The 29-year-old, who is currently on a season-loan deal at Roma from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, has three senior Argentina caps to his name.











Fazio turned out for Argentina for the last time in November 2014 when La Albiceleste beat Croatia 2-1 in an international friendly.



The defender said this week that he is keen to play for a national team again after failing to make is mark for Argentina and with his grandfather being Sicilian, it could help him to represent Italy.





However, Sanchez explained that Fazio is focusing only on Roma at the moment and not on the prospect of representing Italy, with the agent adding that his client is happy at the club.

"Federico is happy at Roma, he is happy and he knows how to play for something important with the Giallorossi”, he was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“I do not know if his future will be in the spotlight at the end of the season, we'll see.



“What is certain is that the boy, at this time, is quiet and only thinks about Roma.



“The chance to play with the Italian national team, honestly, I know nothing, I have not talked to him. We'll see.”



Fazio, whose present contract with Spurs runs until 2019, has thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions for Roma this season.

