Very Positive – Mauricio Pochettino Provides Tottenham Hotspur Squad Update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has provided an injury update ahead of his side's clash on Thursday evening against Belgian side Gent, reporting positive news in terms of those players working on their recoveries.



Spurs started the season in the Champions League, but have dropped into the Europa League and it remains to be seen what strength of team Pochettino will field as he focuses on a Premier League title challenge.











Thursday comes too soon for centre-back Jan Vertonghen, but Pochettino is hopeful the Belgium international can be available for selection in the matchday squad this coming weekend when Spurs take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup.



"Jan Vertonghen is very well and maybe Sunday he will be ready to make the starting eleven or be on the bench", the Spurs boss said via his club's Twitter account.





Pochettino also talked up the recoveries of Danny Rose and Erik Lamela, explaining the left-back is following the schedule set for him, while the winger is also taking further steps towards his comeback.