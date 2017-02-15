XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/02/2017 - 16:45 GMT

Very Positive – Mauricio Pochettino Provides Tottenham Hotspur Squad Update

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has provided an injury update ahead of his side's clash on Thursday evening against Belgian side Gent, reporting positive news in terms of those players working on their recoveries.

Spurs started the season in the Champions League, but have dropped into the Europa League and it remains to be seen what strength of team Pochettino will field as he focuses on a Premier League title challenge.




Thursday comes too soon for centre-back Jan Vertonghen, but Pochettino is hopeful the Belgium international can be available for selection in the matchday squad this coming weekend when Spurs take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup.

"Jan Vertonghen is very well and maybe Sunday he will be ready to make the starting eleven or be on the bench", the Spurs boss said via his club's Twitter account.
 


Pochettino also talked up the recoveries of Danny Rose and Erik Lamela, explaining the left-back is following the schedule set for him, while the winger is also taking further steps towards his comeback.

"Danny Rose is on plan", the Spurs boss revealed.

"He is very positive – a good reaction after his injury.

"Erik Lamela is building step by step, positive too.

"We are happy with the way [the injured players] are training", he added.
 