06 October 2016

15/02/2017 - 14:43 GMT

West Ham Failed With Two Offers For French Defender In January

 




Saint-Etienne rejected two offers from West Ham for the signature of full-back Kevin Malcuit during the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

The 25-year-old defender’s future at Saint-Etienne was a topic of discussion last month when it emerged West Ham were interested in snapping him up in the window.




The Ligue 1 outfit reportedly knocked back West Ham’s first offer and it was suggested that the Hammers would not be going back to the negotiating table for Malcuit.

However, according to French magazine France Football, the east Londoners again tried their luck with the full-back, but Saint-Etienne remained firm in their resolve to keep the player at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.
 


West Ham are claimed to have had bids of €8m and €10m refused.  

Malcuit has been a regular member of the Saint-Etienne squad this season and the club were in no mood to lose such an important element of their team in the middle of the season.

His current deal with the club runs until the summer of 2019 and the French outfit are planning to hold contract extension talks with the player’s agent as soon as possible.

Malcuit could feature against an English side on Thursday night when Saint-Etienne take on Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie at Old Trafford.
 