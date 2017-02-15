Yes, Bayern Munich Better Than Us – Arsene Wenger Reflects On Arsenal Drubbing

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits Bayern Munich are better than his side and has congratulated the Bavarians after they dished out a 5-1 thrashing to the Gunners in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at the Allianz Arena.



Bayern Munich needed just 13 minutes to pull ahead on home turf when Arjen Robben hit a simply superb strike after running along the edge of the area, sending his effort into the top corner.











Arsenal were pinned back and offered little going forward until a dangerous free-kick from Mesut Ozil caused confusion in the Bayern Munich defence. And soon afterwards, Arsenal won a penalty after Robert Lewandowski tangled with Laurent Koscielny in the box.



And Alexis Sanchez drew the Gunners level in the 30th minute, but only after seeing Manuel Neuer save his effort from the penalty spot, swiping home after the ball was pushed out, and he initially missed it.





The visitors then had a golden opportunity to pull ahead just before half time when Ozil was through on Neuer, but sent his shot straight at the custodian.