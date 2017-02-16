XRegister
06 October 2016

16/02/2017 - 12:58 GMT

Clubs Will Be Thinking They Can Tempt Laurent Koscielny From Arsenal – Pat Nevin

 




Former Scotland international Pat Nevin is of the opinion that Arsenal could struggle to hold on to Laurent Koscielny as the French defender has the ability to improve a few top teams in Europe.

Arsenal suffered another one of their ignominious European evenings when they suffered a soul crushing 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, which almost rubber stamped another exit for the Gunners from the last 16 of the Champions League.




With the club also floundering in the league, there are concerns that Arsenal could struggle to hold on to Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, with both players having little more than a year left on their contracts.

However, Nevin feels the Gunners could lose one more top player in French defender Koscielny, whose injury on Wednesday night led to Arsenal collapsing in the second half at the Allianz Arena.
 


The former winger is of the opinion the French defender has the quality to improve a number of top teams in Europe and feels Arsenal must remain on their guard regarding Koscielny.  

Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live: “With Koscielny, if he is on a contract they will make him want to stay.

“But I think there will a lot of clubs looking at him and thinking ‘we can drag him away’.

“There are a number of clubs who are rebuilding; looking at Bayern Munich, [Javi] Martinez was lovely tonight, but to be fair he is not getting any younger.

“You put Koscielny in that backline tonight and I suspect that he is one player that makes their team stronger.

“So it’s going to be tough for them to keep Koscielny.”

Koscielny, 31, still has a little more than three years left to run on his deal with Arsenal.
 