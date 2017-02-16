Garry Monk Tells Leeds United Stars To Relish Huge Fan Base

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk believes his Leeds United players should look to enjoy the responsibility of having a huge and vocal fan base at Elland Road, while he insists he is relishing it.



The expectation around Leeds United this season has changed as the club have continued to consolidate their position in the top six and there is hope from the fans that they might be in the Premier League next term.











A fan base, which looked down after a horror first month of the season, have been reinvigorated by Monk’s team this term, especially with their performances at Elland Road.



And there is palpable excitement amongst the fans that this could be their year and Monk feels that there is no reason to fear the weight of expectations and responsibility from the fans.





The Leeds boss has urged his players to enjoy the responsibility and look to take the hopes of their fans in their stride for the rest of the season.

Monk said in a press conference: "The fans support this club with their lives.



"It's a big responsibility for me but it's not one you should fear.



"I want my players to enjoy it here.



"I want the fans to enjoy it and the staff to enjoy it."



Leeds will look to take one more stride in their quest for promotion with another win at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

