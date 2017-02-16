XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2017 - 15:43 GMT

Graeme Murty Says Everyone’s Getting Fair Crack – Rangers Star On Caretaker Boss

 




Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has indicated that the squad are on board and are sticking together following Mark Warburton’s departure from the club.

The former Brentford boss left Rangers last week in acrimonious circumstances and the Gers first team have been left under the watch of Under-20s boss Graeme Murty for the time being.




Waghorn admits that it is important that the Rangers players remain united regardless of who becomes the next manager at Ibrox and has revealed that Murty has been more than willing to offer everyone a chance to impress so it has been a fresh start for the players as well.

The Rangers striker also indicated that the players are on board with Murty at the moment and believes such a united front can only help the club going forward.
 


Waghorn said on the Rangers Podcast: “It’s vitally important that we stick together as a team going forward, regardless of who comes in.  

“It’s a clean slate, Graeme has come in and said that everyone will get a fair crack it; do your jobs, work hard and you are obviously going to be in with a shout so he is giving everyone a fresh chance.

“There is nothing better than when everyone is on board and going forward it can only benefit the club.”

Rangers will next travel to Dens Park to take on Dundee this Sunday in a Scottish Premiership clash.
 