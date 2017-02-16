Graeme Murty Says Everyone’s Getting Fair Crack – Rangers Star On Caretaker Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn has indicated that the squad are on board and are sticking together following Mark Warburton’s departure from the club.



The former Brentford boss left Rangers last week in acrimonious circumstances and the Gers first team have been left under the watch of Under-20s boss Graeme Murty for the time being.











Waghorn admits that it is important that the Rangers players remain united regardless of who becomes the next manager at Ibrox and has revealed that Murty has been more than willing to offer everyone a chance to impress so it has been a fresh start for the players as well.



The Rangers striker also indicated that the players are on board with Murty at the moment and believes such a united front can only help the club going forward.





Waghorn said on the Rangers Podcast: “It’s vitally important that we stick together as a team going forward, regardless of who comes in.

“It’s a clean slate, Graeme has come in and said that everyone will get a fair crack it; do your jobs, work hard and you are obviously going to be in with a shout so he is giving everyone a fresh chance.



“There is nothing better than when everyone is on board and going forward it can only benefit the club.”



Rangers will next travel to Dens Park to take on Dundee this Sunday in a Scottish Premiership clash.

