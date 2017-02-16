I Want Celtic Stay, I’ve Got Point To Prove – Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata is keen to feature regularly for the club in the coming weeks and remains committed to continuing at Paradise.



The defender missed a large chunk of the season due to an injury and until recently was struggling to feature in Brendan Rodgers’ team, leading to rumours over his long term future at the club.











However, Boyata has started the last four league games for the Scottish champions and has played a key role in keeping three clean sheets, which has earned him praise.



The defender also scored the winning goals against St. Jonhstone and Aberdeen and he admits that he is looking to prove his doubters wrong with his performances for Celtic.





Boyata wants to continue playing at a club of Celtic’s stature and is looking forward to featuring regularly in the coming weeks for Rodgers’ men.

The defender said in a press conference: "I've been working very hard [and] I have a point to prove.



“I'm here, I want to stay here and keep playing.



"Celtic are a very good club and very important for me.



"Playing here and playing games is great."



Boyata joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2015 and has more than two years left to run on his deal with the club.

