06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/02/2017 - 16:16 GMT

Jak Alnwick Draws Comparisons Between Rangers And Newcastle Training

 




New Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has drawn comparisons between the training at the Scottish giants and those at former club Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Gers from Port Vale during the winter transfer window, is yet to make an appearance for his new employers.




Alnwick spent time in Newcastle United’s youth system before making his first team debut for the club in December 2014 when he replaced an injured Rob Elliott during the Magpies’ 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The custodian, who made a total of eight appearances in all competitions for Newcastle, joined Port Vale in 2015 in a surprising move down the divisions.
 


And Alnwick explained that he is finding similarities between the training regimes of Newcastle and Rangers as the clubs mostly play once a week as opposed to his time at Port Vale, where he had to turn out twice a week.

“It is very similar here to how it was at Newcastle”, he told Rangers TV.

“At Port Vale when you are playing in League One it is normally Saturday, Tuesday games so it is hit and miss with training whereas here there is a lot of focus on training leading up to one big game at the end of the week.

“In League One with two games in a week it is about preparing your body right for the game, so it has been different but it has been a very nice change and it’s similar to Newcastle.”

Alnwick, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2020, spent time on loan at Gateshead and Bradford City whilst he was at Newcastle.
 