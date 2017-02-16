Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Tackles Rangers Job Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has refused to be drawn on rumours linking him with the vacant managerial post at Scottish giants Rangers.



Following Mark Warburton’s acrimonious departure from Ibrox last week, Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager and a number of names have already been linked with taking over at the club.











Monk’s impressive work at Leeds has also not gone unnoticed, with it being suggested that Rangers are interested in him, but the Leeds boss refused to indulge the speculation.



The Englishman stressed that his only focus is currently on Leeds United and winning the game against Ipswich Town at the weekend and he is not keen to think about such speculation over his future.





Asked about the Rangers link, Monk said in a press conference today: "I don't comment on rumours.

“I'm focused on my job here at Leeds United and I'm enjoying my work with these players.



"I'm just fully focused on pushing them and trying to get the best out of them for the remainder of the season."



Alex McLeish and Frank de Boer have been said to be on Rangers’ radar and they could well be looking beyond their southern border at Monk’s stint at Leeds.

