Let’s Have Fun – Saint-Etienne Star Urges Team-Mates To Enjoy Old Trafford Experience

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne winger Romain Hamouma has urged his team-mates to enjoy the occasion against Manchester United tonight as it could be their only opportunity to play at Old Trafford in their career.



The Ligue 1 outfit will take to the pitch at Old Trafford tonight to face Jose Mourinho’s men in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie this evening.











Hamouma admits that it is a dream for any footballer to get an opportunity to play in big games such as these and feels it could be once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of his team-mates to play against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



And therefore, the winger urged the Saint-Etienne players to enjoy the occasion and show some ambition when they take on the Red Devils.





Hamouma told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Everyone has dreamed of playing in these kinds of matches and we’ll play it.

“Manchester [United] are a match of a lifetime as for some an opportunity will not come again.



"We’ll take advantage of it and remember all the effort we needed to get to Old Trafford.



“Let’s have fun and nurture a great ambition.”



The winger is also confident that Saint-Etienne will create a couple of opportunities at Old Trafford and feels they must show the composure to take advantage of those chances.



“It would be cool to bother them by being difficult to play against.



"We won’t have zero chances in Manchester, we’ll get one or two.



“We’ll have to play well and remain as calm as possible.”

