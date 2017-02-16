Mauricio Pochettino Insists Trophy Hunting Means He Welcomes Fixture Congestion

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that it is not always easy to be involved in so many competitions at the same time but he is not scared of the prospect as long as it gives him the opportunity to win trophies.



Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had in his last press conference said that it would mean trouble for his team if they qualified for the next round of the Europa League with the amount of games they would be required to play in the latter half of the season.











When he was asked to give his opinion on the Portuguese's comments in an interview with the club's official website, Pochettino said that he is not afraid of the prospect and being alive currently in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League at the same time, his goal would be to try and win at least a trophy in the process.



“I’m happy to be involved in different competitions, Europa League and FA Cup", Pochettino said.





"You have to try to manage the players in the best way and now we’re in a period where we have a few games ahead, tomorrow, on Sunday in the FA Cup at Fulham, Thursday and then Stoke.

"It’s not easy but we need to be fresh in our minds to try to make the better decisions for the team. You need all the squad to be involved, all important. I like to compete.



"Some teams like Chelsea or Liverpool now have a few days off to try to prepare the next game in the Premier League in one week and a half because they are not involved in European competition or the FA Cup.



"I prefer to be busy and try to win some titles, try to compete, for me, that’s the best way to be."

