Real Joy – Garry Monk Positive On Working Under Massimo Cellino At Leeds United

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has insisted that he has enjoyed working under co-owner Massimo Cellino this season, along with being at the club.



The Italian businessman still owned 100 per cent of the club when he decided to rope in Monk last summer in place of the departed Steve Evans and the 37-year-old has done a remarkable job at Elland Road.











While his position did come under scrutiny after a horror first month of the season, Monk has gradually proven his worth at Leeds and has turned them into one of the contenders for promotion in the current campaign.



And after 39 games in charge of Leeds, the former Swansea boss has also become the longest serving manager at Elland Road since Cellino took charge of the club in 2015.





The Leeds boss stressed that he has enjoyed working under the Italian businessman this season and feels the club are a lot more united at the moment than was the case when he joined in the summer.

Asked about his experience of working under Cellino and life at Leeds, Monk said in a press conference earlier today: "It's been a real joy to be around.



“I think the club feels more united now."



Monk will be hoping to deliver promotion to the Premier League this season and look to help Leeds take a giant stride as a club.

