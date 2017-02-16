Same Spirit, Same Aims – Mauricio Pochettino Denies Cup Competitions Now More Important For Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that the importance of cup competitions has not increased for Tottenham Hotspur, despite his side being 10 points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.



Spurs, who were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool last weekend, will face Gent in a Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash in Belgium tonight.











The north London outfit have also managed to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will face Championship side Fulham on Sunday.



And Pochettino, whose side are currently third in the Premier League with 50 points from 25 games, thinks Spurs are still in a good position in the league.





As a result, he explained that although the cup competitions have not become more important, Tottenham are determined to fare well in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

“It’s the same”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, when asked if cup competitions are more important for Spurs now, with Chelsea being in a commanding position in the Premier League.



“Our position in the Premier League is good.



"The objective is to try to win tomorrow [Thursday], to try to go to the next stage and the same in the FA Cup, the same spirit, the same aims.”



Tottenham’s next Premier League outing will be against Stoke City at White Hart Lane on 26th February.

