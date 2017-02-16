XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2017 - 11:21 GMT

Same Spirit, Same Aims – Mauricio Pochettino Denies Cup Competitions Now More Important For Spurs

 




Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that the importance of cup competitions has not increased for Tottenham Hotspur, despite his side being 10 points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.

Spurs, who were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool last weekend, will face Gent in a Europa League Round of 32 first leg clash in Belgium tonight.




The north London outfit have also managed to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will face Championship side Fulham on Sunday.

And Pochettino, whose side are currently third in the Premier League with 50 points from 25 games, thinks Spurs are still in a good position in the league.
 


As a result, he explained that although the cup competitions have not become more important, Tottenham are determined to fare well in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

“It’s the same”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, when asked if cup competitions are more important for Spurs now, with Chelsea being in a commanding position in the Premier League.

“Our position in the Premier League is good.

"The objective is to try to win tomorrow [Thursday], to try to go to the next stage and the same in the FA Cup, the same spirit, the same aims.”

Tottenham’s next Premier League outing will be against Stoke City at White Hart Lane on 26th February.
 