Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Insists Bad Days Hard To Avoid In Football

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that sometimes in football levels can drop, leading to a team often being less competitive than would otherwise have been the case.



There have been occasions this season when Pochettino spoke following a poor display about a lack of spirit and desire.











However, the Argentine manager believes that such things cannot be avoided in football and his is not the only team to suffer as a result.



Pochettino cited the example of Barcelona, who in spite of being one of the best teams in Europe were hammered 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League round of 16 match this Tuesday. The Spurs boss said that it simply wasn't a good day for the Spanish giants and this happens.





“Sometimes in football it happens and you can’t find out why. It’s like Barcelona [at PSG], sometimes it’s not a good day, it happens", Pochettino told his club's official website.

"We feel disappointed because every time you have the possibility to play football you want to show your best and people expect for you to be at a good level.



"But it’s true we dropped our performance, our energy, our desire maybe or we showed a lack of being competitive as a team.



"That surprised us because before [the game at Liverpool] we spoke about how we’ll play and start the game, but sometimes it happens and you can’t change it.”



Pochettino's team need a revival in their form against Belgian side KAA Gent after suffering a 2-0 loss against Liverpool in their last league match on 11th February.

