XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2017 - 16:57 GMT

Strong Side Picked – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Gent Confirmed

 




Fixture: Gent vs Tottenham Hotspur  
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Belgian side Gent in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie this evening.

Mauricio Pochettino will be keen for his side to make progress in the competition as it offers another route into the Champions League and a potential trophy. And the Argentine has named a strong team to take on Gent in Belgium as he looks for his men to take a firm grip of the tie.




The Spurs fields Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier as the defensive pairing, while Kyle Walker and Ben Davies fill in at full-back. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele will look to control midfield, while Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli look to supply striker Harry Kane.

From the bench, Pochettino can call for Heung-Min Son off the bench if he needs another attacking option, while Christian Eriksen can be brought on as a creative option.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Gent

Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, N'Koudou, Son
 