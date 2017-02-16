Strong Side Picked – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Gent Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Gent vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Belgian side Gent in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie this evening.



Mauricio Pochettino will be keen for his side to make progress in the competition as it offers another route into the Champions League and a potential trophy. And the Argentine has named a strong team to take on Gent in Belgium as he looks for his men to take a firm grip of the tie.











The Spurs fields Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier as the defensive pairing, while Kyle Walker and Ben Davies fill in at full-back. Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele will look to control midfield, while Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli look to supply striker Harry Kane.



From the bench, Pochettino can call for Heung-Min Son off the bench if he needs another attacking option, while Christian Eriksen can be brought on as a creative option.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Gent



Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, N'Koudou, Son

