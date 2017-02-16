Wolfsburg Sports Director Speaks Amid Tottenham Hotspur Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolfsburg sports director Olaf Rebbe has indicated Tottenham Hotspur have little chance of tempting him to White Hart Lane.



Spurs are keen to appoint a new sporting director and have been assessing a number of options, with Rebbe the latest on their list.











The Premier League giants have made contact with the Wolfsburg chief via a middleman, but it appears he does not want to quit the Volkswagen Arena after being promoted to sports director following the departure of Klaus Allofs.



Rebbe was asked about Spurs' interest by German magazine Kicker and replied: "This is not an issue for me.





"I took a very challenging task on here just under two months ago", the 38-year-old explained.