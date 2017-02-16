XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2017 - 13:48 GMT

Wolfsburg Sports Director Speaks Amid Tottenham Hotspur Approach

 




Wolfsburg sports director Olaf Rebbe has indicated Tottenham Hotspur have little chance of tempting him to White Hart Lane.

Spurs are keen to appoint a new sporting director and have been assessing a number of options, with Rebbe the latest on their list.




The Premier League giants have made contact with the Wolfsburg chief via a middleman, but it appears he does not want to quit the Volkswagen Arena after being promoted to sports director following the departure of Klaus Allofs.

Rebbe was asked about Spurs' interest by German magazine Kicker and replied: "This is not an issue for me.
 


"I took a very challenging task on here just under two months ago", the 38-year-old explained.

And Rebbe says as he demands 100 per cent commitment, he must also give 100 per cent to the club.

"I ask everyone to have full commitment to the club, because I am 100 per cent [committed]."

Spurs now appear set to have to look elsewhere as they continue their search for a new sporting director.

Rebbe may need to conduct major surgery at Wolfsburg in the summer as the Wolves are currently having a season to forget in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg sit fifth from bottom following 20 games.
 