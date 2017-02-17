XRegister
17/02/2017 - 12:02 GMT

Arsene Wenger Provides Laurent Koscielny Update

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is still not aware of the extent of defender Laurent Koscielny’s injury.

The Frenchman hobbled off the Allianz Arena pitch with a hamstring injury on Wednesday night and without his presence on the grass, the Gunners collapsed to a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.




Koscielny has been an important part of Arsenal’s defensive make-up over the last few seasons and it looks almost certain that he won’t be involved in their FA Cup clash at Sutton United on Monday night.

And Wenger admits that there is still no clarity over the extent of the defender’s injury and more is expected to be known about its seriousness after he undergoes a scan later today.
 


Asked for an update on the Frenchman’s injury, Wenger said in a press conference earlier today: “I don’t know.  

“He has a scan today.”

The 31-year-old defender has been Arsenal’s captain in the absence of Per Mertesacker and has made 31 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season.
 