Barcelona Sound Out Arsenal And Spurs Target Over Summer Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have made initial contact with agents representing Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe regarding a potential transfer in the summer.



The 18-year-old forward is enjoying his breakthrough season with Monaco at the Stade Louis II and despite his tender years, he has managed to secure a regular spot in Leonardo Jardim’s plans.











With eleven goals already to his name this term, the youngster has attracted the prying eyes of a few big European heavyweight clubs and Arsenal, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain area already in his list of suitors.



However, it seems another European bigwig have joined the queue for Mbappe as according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Barcelona are also interested in the snapping up the youngster in the summer.





Barcelona are looking to sign quality but young backup for their attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez and Mbappe’s performances in Ligue 1 have not gone unnoticed.

It has been claimed that the Catalan giants have already contacted the player’s representatives to discuss a potential transfer to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.



It has been suggested that Mbappe is feeling tempted at the prospect of joining one of the best clubs in Europe but is also concerned that he won’t be getting the regular game time that he needs at this stage of his career to further develop.



He has a little more than two years left on his contract with Monaco.

