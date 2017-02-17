He Helps Us Do Extra In Training – Leeds United New Boy Feels Whites Lucky To Have Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Modou Barrow thinks it is great for the club to have a manager like Garry Monk.



The former Swansea City boss, who took charge of Leeds at the start of the season, replacing Steve Evans, has already managed to make his mark at Elland Road.











The Whites presently find themselves fifth in the Championship table with 57 points from 37 games and are putting in a serious push for promotion to the Premier League for the first time in several years.



And Barrow, who joined Leeds from Swansea on loan in January, feels Monk is the perfect fit for the Yorkshire giants.





The Gambia international went on to add that although he is relatively new to Leeds, he has seen Monk giving his all for the team.

“I haven't been with him a lot here at Leeds, I've been here for just two weeks”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“But what I see from him, he's very happy with the squad and it's getting better.



“What I see from him is that he is giving everything at the training ground, for the squad and for the team.



“He is helping us and the other young boys to do extra in training.



“So I think it's great for Leeds, the fans and the club, to have a manager like him.”



Leeds, who edged out Bristol City 2-1 on Tuesday, will next take on Ipswich Town in an away Championship fixture on Saturday.

