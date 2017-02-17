I’d Take Premier League Survival Over Winning Champions League – Leicester City Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leicester City star Emile Heskey has explained that he would not take the Foxes winning the Champions League and being relegated from the Premier League.



The Foxes, who stunned football by winning the Premier League last season, have been in poor form in the league in the present campaign.











The reigning Premier League champions presently find themselves in 17th place in the league with just 21 points from 25 games, just a point and a place ahead of the relegation zone.



However, Leicester have fared well in Europe and reached the Round of 16 of the Champions League as group winners.





But Heskey, who turned out for Leicester between 1994 and 2000, stated that personally, he would prefer staying in the Premier League over winning the Champions League.

“No”, he told LFC TV, when asked if he would take winning the Champions League and getting relegated from the Premier League.



“I'd prefer to stay in the Premier League.



“After what was achieved the season before, you'd give up that for the Champions League? For me personally, I'd rather stay in the Premier League.”



Heskey went on to add that although he feels Leicester will manage to beat the drop, it will not be an easy task.



“I do see them staying up, but it's not going to be easy”, he continued.

