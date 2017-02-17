I’m Not Worried About Ipswich From Set Pieces – Leeds United Legend Hails Whites Defence

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes that despite a few recent hiccups, Leeds United have been solid this season when it comes to defending from set-pieces.



After a torrid first month of the season, Leeds have defied all expectations to mount a serious challenge for promotion to the Premier League this season under Garry Monk.











The Leeds boss built a side on the foundations of a good defensive framework and their defence has earned huge credit for winning tight games for the club from time to time this season.



Gray feels what is most impressive about their defence this season has been the way they have managed to deal with set-pieces, an Achilles heel for them at the start of the campaign.





And he is not worried about Ipswich’s knack of scoring goals from set-pieces ahead of Leeds’ visit to Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

When asked about the dangers Ipswich could posses from set-pieces, Gray told LUTV: “[This is] definitely the best Leeds team we have seen for a few years defensively, from the point of defending from free-kicks and corners.



“The other night the late goal [against Bristol City], that usually doesn’t really happen to us.



“I know we have conceded a couple recently, but Pontus [Jansson] wasn’t playing in those couple of games, so I am not really worried about that going down there this year because we are pretty solid.”



Leeds are currently fifth in the Championship table and will be looking to further consolidate their position in the top six by getting three more points against Ipswich.

