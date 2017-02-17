XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/02/2017 - 14:18 GMT

John Terry Fit – Antonio Conte Provides Squad Update Ahead of Chelsea’s Wolves Trip

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that Marcos Alonso and David Luiz will be rested against Wolves at the weekend in his side's FA Cup clash.

The Blues are set to take on Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday at Molineux and it seems Chelsea will be without a few of their key players for the trip.




Conte declared John Terry, who has been recovering from a slight ankle injury, fit for the trip to Wolves but admits that he is going to rest a few other senior players.

The Chelsea boss revealed that full-back Alonso will be given a break from the FA Cup clash and also added that Luiz, who has been playing despite knee trouble, will be given one more week to recover properly.
 


Conte said in a press conference earlier today: “John Terry is fit for this game, he is okay.  

“There are situations that are better to keep under control and for Marcos Alonso to give him some rest.

“Also for David Luiz, we want to give him a week to recover well.

“His knee is better, he is training with the physical coach.”

Chelsea will be eyeing their eleventh FA quarter-final appearance in 16 seasons with a win over the Championship outfit.
 