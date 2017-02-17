XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/02/2017 - 14:49 GMT

Leeds Have Done Well But We’re In Form – Ipswich Star Confident of Good Result

 




Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen believes his side need to carry the confidence they have gained from recent results into the Leeds United game on Saturday.

Mick McCarthy’s side have so far enjoyed an up and down season, but have put on a good run recently and are currently on a unbeaten streak of three games in the Championship.




An away win over Aston Villa, coupled with a point at promotion contenders Brighton on Tuesday night means Ipswich are going into the Leeds game high on confidence.

Knudsen is aware that Leeds have been one of the resurgent teams of the Championship season, but believes if they continue the good work they have been putting in recent games, there is no reason why Ipswich can’t get a result at Portman Road against Garry Monk’s men.
 


"They have done well this season and they have a good squad", the Dane told Ipswich Player HD.  

"We can see that and it will be a tough game but we have to go out and play as we have done in the past couple of games because I think we have done well.

"We also need to build on that confidence that we have put in because it will be important for all of us.

"If we keep playing like we have done in recent weeks then I think we will get a good result which we need.”

Ipswich are currently 13th in the league table on 40 points and have collected five points from their last three league games.
 