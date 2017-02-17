Leicester City And Watford Taking Liking To Napoli Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City and Watford are keen on Napoli central midfielder Allan.



The Brazilian, who holds a Portuguese passport, has seen his playing time under coach Maurizio Sarri dip at Napoli this term, with a number of substitute appearances the order of the day.











Allan has made 21 appearances in Serie A this season for Napoli, but his apparent out of favour status with Sarri has not gone unnoticed as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Watford and Leicester are showing an interest.



The Premier League pair may feel that Napoli would be willing to sell Allan in the summer transfer window.





Last season Allan saw regular game time from the start of matches for Napoli and finished the campaign having made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Azzurri.