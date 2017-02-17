Liverpool Star Returning Home From Club’s Spanish Training Camp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will return home from club’s mid-season training camp in La Manga, Spain, today due to a virus.



The Reds, who will next face reigning Premier League champions Leicester City on 28th February, travelled to Spain earlier in the week to participate in daily double sessions.











Despite not feeling well, Sturridge joined his team-mates on the trip to La Manga.



However, with the England international’s condition not improving, he will be flying back to Liverpool today and is expected to resume training at Melwood as soon as he feels better.





The rest of the Liverpool squad will return to Liverpool on Sunday.

Sturridge has thus far made 21 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the present campaign, scoring six times and setting up three goals.



The 27-year-old, whose present contract with the Merseyside giants runs until 2019, has 24 caps and seven goals for England to his name.

