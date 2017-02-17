XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/02/2017 - 14:59 GMT

Mick McCarthy Is Very Good Manager – Leeds Boss Garry Monk Has “Huge Respect” For Ipswich Boss

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk has labelled his Ipswich Town counterpart Mick McCarthy “a very good manager”, ahead of the Whites’ Championship clash against the Blues on Saturday.

McCarthy, who has previously managed Millwall, the Republic of Ireland national team, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been in charge of Ipswich since November 2012.




The Portman Road outfit presently find themselves 13th in the league table with 40 points from 32 games, eight places and 17 points adrift of Leeds, something which has seen some fans unhappy with McCarthy's performance.

But Monk, who has previously come up against McCarthy, explained that he thinks the Irishman is a great manager, for whom he has immense respect.
 


“Mick's fantastic. A really good football man. A very good and experienced manager”, Monk told LUTV.

“Having come up against him and having spoken to him outside football, I've got huge respect for him.”

Leeds edged out Ipswich Town 1-0 in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in November, with Chris Wood scoring the only goal of the game in the 35th minute.

However, McCarthy’s team managed to beat Leeds in both league matches last season.
 