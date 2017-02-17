Mick McCarthy Is Very Good Manager – Leeds Boss Garry Monk Has “Huge Respect” For Ipswich Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has labelled his Ipswich Town counterpart Mick McCarthy “a very good manager”, ahead of the Whites’ Championship clash against the Blues on Saturday.



McCarthy, who has previously managed Millwall, the Republic of Ireland national team, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been in charge of Ipswich since November 2012.











The Portman Road outfit presently find themselves 13th in the league table with 40 points from 32 games, eight places and 17 points adrift of Leeds, something which has seen some fans unhappy with McCarthy's performance.



But Monk, who has previously come up against McCarthy, explained that he thinks the Irishman is a great manager, for whom he has immense respect.





“Mick's fantastic. A really good football man. A very good and experienced manager”, Monk told LUTV.

“Having come up against him and having spoken to him outside football, I've got huge respect for him.”



Leeds edged out Ipswich Town 1-0 in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in November, with Chris Wood scoring the only goal of the game in the 35th minute.



However, McCarthy’s team managed to beat Leeds in both league matches last season.

