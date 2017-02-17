XRegister
17/02/2017 - 13:13 GMT

Swansea Fans Really Good, But Leeds United Supporters Always Amazing Says Modou Barrow

 




Modou Barrow has explained that while he thinks Swansea City fans are “really good”, he finds the Leeds United supporters “always amazing.”

The Gambia international joined Leeds from the Swans on a loan deal during the winter transfer window and has thus far made two Championship appearances for the Yorkshire giants.




Barrow made his Leeds debut in the 2-1 loss away at Huddersfield Town earlier in the month before featuring in the Whites’ win over Bristol City by the same scoreline at Elland Road in midweek, with the winger coming on as a late substitute in both games.

And the 24-year-old went on to explain the difference between the Swansea and the Leeds fans, whom he thinks create a great atmosphere even during away matches.
 


“The atmosphere has been great, even at away games”, Barrow told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I was on the bench against Huddersfield and now I've played at home against Bristol.

“The crowd have been fantastic, the atmosphere is fantastic.

“It's different from Swansea.

“Swansea fans are really good, but Leeds fans are always amazing.

“So I'm happy to play for the club.”

Leeds, who will next face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday, presently find themselves fifth in the league standings with 57 points from 32 games.
 