Yes, We Can Keep Chris Wood Quiet – Ipswich Star Confident of Stopping Leeds Hitman

Ipswich Town defender Jonas Knudsen is aware of Leeds United striker Chris Wood’s form, but is confident that his side can keep the Kiwi quiet at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.



Wood has been the talismanic centre forward in Garry Monk’s side and his goals have played a huge role in turning Leeds into serious contenders for promotion to the Premier League this season.











Scoring 22 goals in all competitions, Wood is second in the list of goalscorers in the Championship this season with 19 goals, just one strike behind Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.



Knudsen admits that the New Zealand international is currently flying high on confidence because of his form this season but believes his side’s recent defensive performances show that they have the ability to keep Wood quiet when Leeds face Ipswich at Portman Road.





The full-back told Ipswich Player HD: "Chris Wood has been good this season, but we've been up against a lot of good strikers.

“We all know what confidence can do to a player, so we have to be ready and make sure he doesn't have the chances.



"If we defend like we have done in recent games then I think we'll be able to keep him quiet and stop him from having chances."



Leeds scored a narrow 1-0 win at Elland Road when they faced Ipswich earlier in the season in September.

