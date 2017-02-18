XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 22:59 GMT

Arsene Wenger Raises Prospect of Managing Longer Than Sir Alex Ferguson

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has raised the prospect of potentially managing beyond the age at which Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The legendary Scottish manager called it quits at the age of 71 after leading Manchester United to their 20th top flight title in the 2012/13 campaign. 




He often tussled with Wenger for supremacy in the Premier League and the Frenchman feels he could even go beyond Ferguson's retirement age as he looks to squeeze the most from his managerial career.

Despite being under pressure at Arsenal, 67-year-old Wenger is planning to manage next season and could go on for another four years or beyond.
 


"Ferguson has some other interests in life and he was older than I am today", Wenger was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

"He was four years older.

"He retired at 71 and I am 67."

Wenger was asked if he could manage for four more years and replied: "Maybe more, maybe less, I don't know."

The Frenchman is currently battling the critics with his Arsenal side likely to exit the Champions League following a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League Round of 16 tie first leg.

The Gunners are also ten points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.
 