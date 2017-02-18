Arsene Wenger Raises Prospect of Managing Longer Than Sir Alex Ferguson

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has raised the prospect of potentially managing beyond the age at which Sir Alex Ferguson retired.



The legendary Scottish manager called it quits at the age of 71 after leading Manchester United to their 20th top flight title in the 2012/13 campaign.











He often tussled with Wenger for supremacy in the Premier League and the Frenchman feels he could even go beyond Ferguson's retirement age as he looks to squeeze the most from his managerial career.



Despite being under pressure at Arsenal, 67-year-old Wenger is planning to manage next season and could go on for another four years or beyond.





"Ferguson has some other interests in life and he was older than I am today", Wenger was quoted as saying by the Press Association.