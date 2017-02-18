Don’t Forget My Changes – Antonio Conte Hails Squad Depth As Chelsea Beat Wolves

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is pleased with the squad depth available to him after he made seven changes and the Blues still beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 to progress in the FA Cup.
Conte shook things up against the Championship side, handing Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, John Terry, Nathan Ake, Cesc Fabregas and Nathaniel Chalobah starts. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was one of three substitutes introduced off the bench.
It took until the second half for Chelsea to pull ahead as Pedro Rodriguez found space at the back post to head his side in front in the 65th minute.
The tie was then put to bed a minute before full time after Diego Costa hit a low finish past Carl Ikeme in the Wolves goal.
Chelsea had booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, staying on course for a potential domestic double and Conte was delighted that players he does not usually start stepped up to the plate.
"Don't forget, I changed seven players", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"It is good to have a good answer from the players who are not playing a lot.
"We showed great commitment to fight, to win and to continue in this competition."
Conte also hailed Pedro, whose goal put Chelsea in command of the tie midway through the second half.
"I am pleased because we scored a good goal with the situation.
"I am pleased for Pedro, for the team and now we must continue in this way", the Italian manager added.