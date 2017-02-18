XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/02/2017 - 23:18 GMT

Don’t Forget My Changes – Antonio Conte Hails Squad Depth As Chelsea Beat Wolves

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is pleased with the squad depth available to him after he made seven changes and the Blues still beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 to progress in the FA Cup.

Conte shook things up against the Championship side, handing Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, John Terry, Nathan Ake, Cesc Fabregas and Nathaniel Chalobah starts. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was one of three substitutes introduced off the bench.




It took until the second half for Chelsea to pull ahead as Pedro Rodriguez found space at the back post to head his side in front in the 65th minute.

The tie was then put to bed a minute before full time after Diego Costa hit a low finish past Carl Ikeme in the Wolves goal.
 


Chelsea had booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, staying on course for a potential domestic double and Conte was delighted that players he does not usually start stepped up to the plate.

"Don't forget, I changed seven players", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It is good to have a good answer from the players who are not playing a lot.

"We showed great commitment to fight, to win and to continue in this competition."

Conte also hailed Pedro, whose goal put Chelsea in command of the tie midway through the second half.

"I am pleased because we scored a good goal with the situation.

"I am pleased for Pedro, for the team and now we must continue in this way", the Italian manager added.
 