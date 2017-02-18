Don’t Forget My Changes – Antonio Conte Hails Squad Depth As Chelsea Beat Wolves

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is pleased with the squad depth available to him after he made seven changes and the Blues still beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 to progress in the FA Cup.



Conte shook things up against the Championship side, handing Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, John Terry, Nathan Ake, Cesc Fabregas and Nathaniel Chalobah starts. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was one of three substitutes introduced off the bench.











It took until the second half for Chelsea to pull ahead as Pedro Rodriguez found space at the back post to head his side in front in the 65th minute.



The tie was then put to bed a minute before full time after Diego Costa hit a low finish past Carl Ikeme in the Wolves goal.





Chelsea had booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, staying on course for a potential domestic double and Conte was delighted that players he does not usually start stepped up to the plate.