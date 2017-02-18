Expect Leeds To Score Two At Ipswich, 95% Chance He Gets One – Whites Legend On Goalscorer

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has backed Chris Wood to get on the scoresheet at Portman Road today if the Whites beat Ipswich Town.



With 22 goals in all competitions this season, the Kiwi has been the talismanic forward for Leeds up front and has been anchoring their charge to finish in the playoff spots.











He is second in the list of scorers in the Championship this term with 19 goals, behind Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle and Gray feels there is a good chance Wood will again hit the back of the net at Portman Road.



The Leeds legend believes the Whites will manage to grab a 2-1 win over Ipswich and feels if that’s the case, there is a great chance that Wood will score at least one of the two goals for Garry Monk’s men.





Gray told LUTV: “I think you have to look at the centre forward.

“As I said the other night, he doesn’t usually go couple of games without scoring a goal, sometimes he goes on streaks of four or five.



“[It] wouldn’t surprise me if he sticks the ball into the back of the net if we score two goals, which I am expecting us to.



“If we score two goals then there is a 95 per cent chance that he is going to score one of them.”



Wood also finished last season as Leeds top scorer with 13 goals, despite struggling with injuries throughout the campaign.

