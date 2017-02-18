Fiorentina In Pole Position To Sign Celtic Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have made Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil a priority target for the summer, but are likely to face competition from Scottish giants Celtic.



The Serie A outfit were keen to snap Costil up last summer and even agreed the outlines of a contract with the shot-stopper, but were unable to make an offer good enough to convince Rennes to sell.



Costil is out of contract this coming summer and free to move elsewhere, with Fiorentina lying in wait to do the deal.



According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Celtic are keen on Costil too, with the goalkeeper an admirer of British football.





But it has been claimed that due to their former contact with Costil, Fiorentina are in pole position to sign him.