06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 19:45 GMT

Fiorentina In Pole Position To Sign Celtic Target

 




Fiorentina have made Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil a priority target for the summer, but are likely to face competition from Scottish giants Celtic.

The Serie A outfit were keen to snap Costil up last summer and even agreed the outlines of a contract with the shot-stopper, but were unable to make an offer good enough to convince Rennes to sell. 

Champ


Costil is out of contract this coming summer and free to move elsewhere, with Fiorentina lying in wait to do the deal.

According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Celtic are keen on Costil too, with the goalkeeper an admirer of British football.
 


But it has been claimed that due to their former contact with Costil, Fiorentina are in pole position to sign him.

There could yet be an offer for Costil to remain in his native France as Nice are considering pushing into the race as they look for another goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old started his career at northern French club Caen before then joining Sedan in 2009.

Rennes snapped Costil up in 2011 following the expiry of his contract with Sedan.

He has been capped by France at international level, making his Les Bleus' debut last year.
 