Frank de Boer Won’t Take Rangers Job, Realism Needed – Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton believes Rangers should forget about appointing Frank de Boer as manager.



The former Ajax and Inter coach has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Rangers, though admits he is waiting until the summer before making a decision over where to work next season.











De Boer led Ajax to five consecutive Dutch league titles, but lately had an unhappy spell at Inter which culminated in him being sacked in November last year.



It would be considered a big coup if the Gers were able to tempt De Boer to take over, but Sutton feels that in the club's current state there is little chance of that happening.





Tommy Wright has been suggested as an option and Sutton talked up the current St Johnstone boss, arguing that the Gers need realism in their search for a new manager.