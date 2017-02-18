XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 21:13 GMT

Grew Up An Arsenal Fan, I’m Trying To Emulate Gunners Legend – Leeds United Star’s Admission

 




Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has revealed that he grew up as an Arsenal fan and is trying to model his game on Thierry Henry.

Roofe started his career in the youth ranks at West Brom and signed his first professional contract in 2012, around five years after Henry ended his hugely successful spell at Arsenal. 




Henry started life as a winger, a position Roofe too has played, while later moving to become a striker, another position the Leeds man has experience of.

And Roofe admits that Henry remains his favourite player, in part due to growing up as an Arsenal supporter.
 


The Leeds man revealed he still watches video clips of Henry in action as he looks to emulate the former France international on the pitch.

"My favourite player is Thierry Henry", Roofe revealed to LUTV.

"I grew up supporting Arsenal and just everything about him I like; his all-round game play.

"I watch a lot of his videos to try and emulate a lot of his stuff", the Leeds star added.

Roofe was forced to drop down to League Two with Oxford United for regular playing time and to ultimately make his mark on the professional ranks.

Leeds shelled out around £3m to take Roofe to Elland Road last summer and he has established himself under Garry Monk at Elland Road.
 