He Must Start Against Sheffield Wednesday – Former Leeds Star On Whites Player

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has insisted that Pablo Hernandez must start for the Whites against Sheffield Wednesday next weekend.



Hernandez completed all 90 minutes at Portman Road in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon, but struggled to make his mark on the encounter, which was played out on a below par surface.











Whelan thinks the clash against Ipswich did not suit the Spanish schemer, but he still wants to see Hernandez start next weekend when the Owls visit Elland Road in a crucial Yorkshire derby clash.



The former Whites star said on BBC Radio Leeds: "I think the game will suit Hernandez next week – it was too scrappy and physical for him today.





"There will be a better surface for him next week and Leeds will be able to work the ball into him", Whelan explained.