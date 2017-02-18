He Quietened Us Down – Ipswich Legend On Leeds United Star Key To Whites Getting Point

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Ipswich Town captain Mick Mills believes that Leeds United skipper Liam Bridcutt played a key role in the Whites holding Mick McCarthy's men to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.



Freddie Sears scored in the ninth minute to give the home side an early lead and a foothold in the game against Garry Monk’s men, but Stuart Dallas equalised for the visitors in the 42nd minute to get the two teams on level terms before half time.











In the second half Liam Bridcutt came on to provide more stability to the Leeds midfield and while the Whites controlled possession, Ipswich created the better chances and Rob Green had to make some smart saves to keep the game on level terms.



Mills admits the Leeds captain provided more composure to the Whites midfield, but still feels Ipswich made Green work harder in goal and created more chances to score than the visitors.





However, he feels Leeds were good enough after the break to take a point back to Elland Road.

Mills said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “I think Bridcutt certainly improved Leeds in that deep-lying role and he enabled them to work the ball better between the thirds – he quietened us down.



“On chances, opportunities, scrambles, testing Rob Green – Town had the better ones.



"So on efforts at goal and creating danger, Town have definitely shaded it.



“But because Leeds had improved, they will feel, in general terms, that it's a point for them to take back home.”



The Whites remain in fifth in the Championship table and will host Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road next Saturday.

