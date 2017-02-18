He Was Outstanding – Brendan Rodgers Picks Celtic Star For Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has dubbed James Forrest "outstanding" for his Man of the Match turn in the Bhoys' 2-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.



Rodgers named Forrest in the starting eleven for the Scottish Premiership fixture at Paradise and Celtic took the lead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after Moussa Dembele was fouled in the box, and then dusted himself off to make it 1-0.











Celtic's lead was doubled by Forrest, who made a superb run down the right and hit a low shot past goalkeeper Craig Samson in the 41st minute.



It ended 2-0 to Celtic and Rodgers was delighted with his side's display against a stubborn Motherwell team.





"I thought the players were typically very good on a difficult surface", he said on BBC Radio Scotland.