06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/02/2017 - 11:33 GMT

Here’s The Positive On Tom Rogic’s Ankle Injury – Celtic Coach

 




Celtic head of performance Glen Driscoll believes Tom Rogic’s mid-season injury could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Scottish giants going forward.

The Australian midfielder has been out of action with an ankle injury since December and Driscoll has revealed that it could take another couple of months for him to return to football.




However, the Celtic head of performance believes it could turn out to be a positive for the club as Rogic is sort of enjoying a break in the middle of the season, which could turn out to be crucial going forward.

With Rogic expected to join the Australian squad for the Confederation’s Cup in the summer, Driscoll believes the current break will help him to remain fresh for Celtic next season.
 


The Celtic head of performance told Celtic TV: “Tom Rogic has an ankle injury and we’re trying to put a positive stance on that in the sense that if anything he can have an off-season now.  

“He goes into the Confederations Cup in the summer and then we need him straight back for the qualifiers.

“If he’s well rested now then he can come straight back into those very important games and that’s going to be a positive for him.

“But he will be back within eight weeks, we are hoping.”

Rogic made 27 appearances for Celtic before suffering the injury in December, but could return for the final few games of the season before flying out for the Confederation’s Cup in the summer.
 