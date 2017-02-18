I Know Paul Pogba Can Do More – Former Manchester United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender Kevin Moran feels Paul Pogba could do more to control midfield, but is confident that the Red Devil will grow into his role at Old Trafford.



Manchester United paid a world record fee of £89m to snare the 23-year-old midfielder from Juventus in the summer and the Frenchman has played a major part in their performances this season.











But many still feel Pogba is yet to justify the money Manchester United paid for him and Moran admits that the Frenchman will have to do much more to become the midfield anchorman of Jose Mourinho’ side going forward.



However, the former defender insisted that Pogba remains an astoundingly talented footballer and is confident that he will grow into the midfielder Manchester United want him to be in the near future.





Moran said on MUTV’s Countdown to Kickoff Program: “Pogba, you have to look at.

“He has got such huge ability and I would love to see a little bit more from him in midfielder, to take it over and control it all because you just know he can do that.



“And I think he will grow and get better.”



Pogba has racked up 34 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists from midfield.

