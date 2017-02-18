XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/02/2017 - 13:15 GMT

I Know Paul Pogba Can Do More – Former Manchester United Defender

 




Former Manchester United defender Kevin Moran feels Paul Pogba could do more to control midfield, but is confident that the Red Devil will grow into his role at Old Trafford.

Manchester United paid a world record fee of £89m to snare the 23-year-old midfielder from Juventus in the summer and the Frenchman has played a major part in their performances this season.




But many still feel Pogba is yet to justify the money Manchester United paid for him and Moran admits that the Frenchman will have to do much more to become the midfield anchorman of Jose Mourinho’ side going forward.

However, the former defender insisted that Pogba remains an astoundingly talented footballer and is confident that he will grow into the midfielder Manchester United want him to be in the near future.
 


Moran said on MUTV’s Countdown to Kickoff Program: “Pogba, you have to look at.  

“He has got such huge ability and I would love to see a little bit more from him in midfielder, to take it over and control it all because you just know he can do that.

“And I think he will grow and get better.”

Pogba has racked up 34 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists from midfield.
 